Abducted At Gun Point, Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead In Canal, Family Alleges She Was Being Forced To Marry

In a shocking incident in Ludhiana, Punjab, 29-year-old singer Inder Kaur alias Yashinder Kaur was found dead in the Neelon Canal on Tuesday morning, police said. The victim was abducted on May 13. She left her home to buy groceries in her white sedan car, never to return. Her body was recovered from the canal six days later. According to her family, Inder was being pressured to marry a Moga resident, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, who is settled in Canada.

The family claims that Sukhwinder was already married and had children, yet he continued pressuring Inder to marry him. It has been alleged further that the accused fled abroad after orchestrating the crime. He has been accused of planning the entire conspiracy from abroad. Inder's family claims that she was killed after refusing Sukhwinder's proposal. Inder's family launched a search operation after she didn't return home on May 13 and lodged a police complaint. Her body has been recovered by the police on May 19 from a canal in Ludhiana city.

Inder Kaur went out to buy homehold items on May 13 and didn't return | Iamge: Instagram

In some posts shared on social media a few days back, Inder promised new music to her fans. She also asked for their support in her musical journey. It is said that Inder knew Sukhwinder and had befriended him on Instagram five years ago. Upon learning of his marital status, she refused his offer to marry. Sukhwinder's friend and family, including his father. and several others were involved in Inder's kidnapping on the evening of May 13. The accused is believed to have fled India to Canada through Nepal after Inder's murder.

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