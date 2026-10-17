Abhinay Deo Defends Imran Khan Over 'Leave India' Notice Controversy, Says 'We Should Let People Have Their Opinions'

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who directed actor Imran Khan in the 2011 cult dark comedy 'Delhi Belly', has urged people to respect the actor's opinions, decisions and privacy amid reports that Mumbai Police has issued a 'Leave India' notice to him.

Speaking to ANI, Deo said, “We should let people have their opinions, their decisions, and we should respect them for what they are worth.”

On Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Deo, who worked with Imran in 'Delhi Belly', said his personal assessment of the actor was limited to what he had experienced while working with him.

“The only thing that I can say with confidence is what I feel about him, and what kind of a person he is, in my opinion, and he is an incredible person, a very, very nice human being, and a fantastically passionate and sensitive man,” he said.

The filmmaker also stressed that he did not want to comment beyond his personal experience with Imran.

“So, from that perspective, that's where my feeling about him would end. Anything more than that, I would be violating his space, is what I think,” Deo said.

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting.

Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had visited the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He also questioned restrictions on freedom of movement and what he described as the suppression of people's voices.

Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court against the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to him, his legal team told ANI.

According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week. Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited.

Deo's remarks amid the controversy remained focused on his personal experience of working with Imran and his assessment of the actor's character, rather than the ongoing legal proceedings or questions surrounding his citizenship status.

“He is an incredible person, a very, very nice human being, and a fantastically passionate and sensitive man,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deo's upcoming film, 'Doosra', is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 23. (ANI)