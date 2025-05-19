Aditi Rao Hydari Touches Down In French Riviera For 4th Cannes Appearance, Shares First Photos From Film Festival

Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to make her 4th Cannes Film Festival appearance. The Heeramandi actress has landed on the French Riviera ahead of the red carpet gala. A regular at this prestigious festival, she was seen at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of May 19. Upon arriving in France, she shared a glimpse of her first ritual in the city.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared her pre-Cannes ritual, photos go viral

Taking to her Instagram, Aditi Rao Hydari shared photos of her arrival at Cannes. In the blooming pics, the Bhoomi actress is seen in loose denim, a white T-shirt, a black vest, and a black beret. She also posted a selfie with a cup of espresso and pictures of the seashore. Her caption read: “Touch down ritual - Doubble shot! (espresso 🤪) #traveldiary #cannes.” The Cannes Film Festival, which started on 13 May 2025, will run until 24 May 2025.

Aditi Rao Hydari first appeared at the festival in 2022, wearing a stunning pink dress that cemented her status as a style icon. In 2023, she chose a striking yellow gown, combining boldness with femininity. By 2024, she embraced classic elegance with a sophisticated black-and-white monochrome outfit on the red carpet.

This year, the prestigious event will see appearances from many celebrities, including Indian stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa jet off for Cannes 2025