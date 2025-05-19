Cannes 2025 Bound: Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Jet Off To France After Ishaan Khatter For The Premiere Of Homebound

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa have jetted off to the French Riviera ahead of the premiere of their film Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie is one of the select Indian films that will be screened at the film festival this year. While Ishaan had already arrived at the Cannes venue, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal were spotted jetting off from Mumbai on the morning of May 19.

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa jet off for Cannes 2025

In the wee hours of May 19, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted jetting off from Mumbai. Photos and videos of the actress from the Mumbai airport are now doing the rounds on social media. Before making her stylish debut at the French Riviera, the Dhadak fame flaunted her chic avtar in her airport look. For the travel, she opted for a black high-neck top teamed with fitted trousers and a matching blazer. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with sunglasses.



Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Walks The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet In A Torn Dress, 'Genuine Faux Pas Or Another PR Stunt', Netizens Debate

Janhvi completed her look by carrying a designer handbag. Vishal Jethwa, who also plays a pivotal role in Homebound, was also spotted at the airport. The actor was accompanied by his mother as he jetted off to the Cannes Film Festival. Vishal greeted the paparazzi at the airport and told them, “Aap logon ko pata hai ki nahi hai? Hum log jaa rahe hain Cannes attend karne, main aur mummy ke saath (Do you guys know it or not? We are going to attend Cannes, my mom and I).” He highlighted how his Cannes debut is extra special as he has his mother to accompany him.



Also Read: Cannes 2025 'Decency' Dress Code Robs Film Festival Of Its Identity, Or Are The New Rules Justified?

Ishaan Khatter shares first photos from Cannes

Ishaan Khatter, who is basking in the success of his recent release, The Royals, has already arrived at the French Riviera. On May 18, the actor shared a series of photos from the Cannes Film Festival. He shared several snaps of himself walking down the lanes of the South of France. He captioned the post, “Bonjour festival de Cannes”



Also Read: India-Pakistan Tensions Or Dress Code, What's Stopping Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut?