Published 18:45 IST, July 17th 2024

After Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon Buys A Plot In Alibaug Spanning 2000 Sq Feet Worth Over Rs 2 Cr

Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan share another real estate connection as the Crew actress invested in a 2,000-square-foot plot in Alibaug. Read to know more.