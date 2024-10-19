Published 20:26 IST, October 19th 2024
After Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant Dons Rohit Bahl's Lehenga At Friend's Wedding | Watch
Radhika Merchant recently attended a friend's wedding a day after her 30th birthday celebration at Antilla. Her videos are now going viral online.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Merchant donned a lehenga similar to what Ananya Panday wore recently | Image: Rohit Bal/Instagram
20:26 IST, October 19th 2024