After Anoushka Shankar, Ravi Shankar Centre Refutes Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma’s ‘Last Disciple’ Claim

Sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma has long maintained that he was the last disciple of the legendary maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. However, both Shankar’s daughter, Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar, and the Ravi Shankar Centre have refuted this claim. In a recent official statement, the Centre clarified that Rishabh was not formally initiated as Ravi Shankar’s disciple. It stated that it was “necessary to correct false timelines, misunderstandings about teaching, and misuse of the word ‘disciple.’”

Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma, not the 'last disciple' of Pandit Ravi Shankar?

According to the statement, on January 3, 2012, an informal string-tying ceremony took place at the Centre at the request of Rishabh’s father and out of affection for the young child. However, it was neither conducted as a formal ‘Ganda-Bandhan’ ceremony nor carried out in accordance with traditional custom. “No priest was present, there was no prepared ceremonial thread, no formal announcement was made, and no other students or extended family and friends were invited,” the statement noted.

It further emphasised that Ravi Shankar never referred to Rishabh as his disciple, quoting the maestro as saying, “I have just had this new, wonderful young boy become my student, and just given him a few lessons.”

The Centre added that neither at the concert mentioned nor at any time thereafter did Shankar describe Rishabh as his disciple. During the concert, the maestro reportedly became seriously unwell and was subsequently unable to provide meaningful instruction. Between January 3 and March 9, 2012, Shankar, along with Parimal Sadaphal, conducted a few classes for Rishabh, but there were no extended, several-hour sessions.

Advertisement

After Ravi Shankar moved to the United States, the Centre stated that the majority of Rishabh’s structured and sustained training took place under Parimal Sadaphal, with additional guidance from another senior disciple, Shri Arun Bharat Ram.

What Anoushka Shankar said...

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Anoushka Shankar addressed the issue, saying, “I think there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal, and he had a couple of lessons with my father, very informally, with Parimal uncle also in the room.”

Advertisement

She added, “We knew him from childhood because he was the son of our instrument maker, Sanjay Rikiram Sharma. Somehow that has blown up into a story of him being his last or youngest disciple, which isn’t true. But he is super talented and deserves all success with or without that story.”

Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma recalls moments spent with Pandit Ravi Shankar

Earlier, speaking to Hauterrfly about his bond with Ravi Shankar, Rishabh had said, “He was very strict — ekdum chhadi wale guruji the (a teacher with a cane in his hand). He used to scold us. I understand why he was like that. He felt he was in the country for very little time, so he wanted me to pick up as fast as I could. But it was the most magical period of my life.”