Updated 27 February 2026 at 12:57 IST
Theatrical Releases In March 2026: Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Ustaad Bhagat Singh And More Movies To Watch
From Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, check out the complete list of movies releasing in theatres in March 2026.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
As February 2026 nears its end, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of March 2026. This coming month is particularly exciting, as it not only hosts the festivals of Holi and Eid but also features the release of two highly awaited big-budget movies - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Starring Ranveer Singh and Yash, these films are expected to dominate the box office and maintain strong performances for at least two to three months, given the significant hype surrounding them.
In addition to these anticipated blockbusters, other notable releases include Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Charak: Fair of Faith, among others. As March approaches, we have compiled a complete list of movies set to release in theatres.
Charak: Fair of Faith
Anjali Patil and Subrat Dutta's starrer is set against the backdrop of a traditional festival. The plot follows individuals drawn into a ritual that blurs the line between belief and endurance. The film will hit the theatres on March 6.
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya
Helmed by Vikas Arora, the film stars Pranay Pachauri, Madhurima Roy and Jatin Sharma in lead roles. The plot follows a love triangle between Kaushal, Tina and Veer. It will release on March 6.
Advertisement
Kissa Court Kachahari Ka
Starring Brijendra Kala and Rajesh Sharma, it is a courtroom drama following a legal battle where truth, ambition and personal stakes collide. The film will release on March 13.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
It is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It serves as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The sequel's plot will focus on Singh's revenge from Rampal's character and the mysterious character Bade Sahab. It will hit the theatres on March 19.
Advertisement
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups
Yash is returning to the big screen after four years with one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It stars an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi. The plot is set in an earlier era along the coast of Goa. The film will clash with Dhurandhar 2.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Helmed by Harish Shankar, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Ashutosh Khanna and Raashii Khanna. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit film Their. It will hit the theatres on March 26.
Taxila
Starring Sathish Rama Krishnan, the Tamil-language film follows the events when Earth is destroyed. It will hit the theatres on March 27.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 12:57 IST