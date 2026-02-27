Theatrical Releases In March 2026: Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, Ustaad Bhagat Singh And More Movies To Watch

As February 2026 nears its end, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of March 2026. This coming month is particularly exciting, as it not only hosts the festivals of Holi and Eid but also features the release of two highly awaited big-budget movies - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. Starring Ranveer Singh and Yash, these films are expected to dominate the box office and maintain strong performances for at least two to three months, given the significant hype surrounding them.

In addition to these anticipated blockbusters, other notable releases include Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Charak: Fair of Faith, among others. As March approaches, we have compiled a complete list of movies set to release in theatres.

Charak: Fair of Faith

Anjali Patil and Subrat Dutta's starrer is set against the backdrop of a traditional festival. The plot follows individuals drawn into a ritual that blurs the line between belief and endurance. The film will hit the theatres on March 6.

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya

Helmed by Vikas Arora, the film stars Pranay Pachauri, Madhurima Roy and Jatin Sharma in lead roles. The plot follows a love triangle between Kaushal, Tina and Veer. It will release on March 6.

Kissa Court Kachahari Ka

Starring Brijendra Kala and Rajesh Sharma, it is a courtroom drama following a legal battle where truth, ambition and personal stakes collide. The film will release on March 13.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

It is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It serves as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. The sequel's plot will focus on Singh's revenge from Rampal's character and the mysterious character Bade Sahab. It will hit the theatres on March 19.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups

Yash is returning to the big screen after four years with one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It stars an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Akshay Oberoi. The plot is set in an earlier era along the coast of Goa. The film will clash with Dhurandhar 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Helmed by Harish Shankar, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Ashutosh Khanna and Raashii Khanna. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit film Their. It will hit the theatres on March 26.

