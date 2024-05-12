Advertisement

Ed Sheeran recently enthralled Indian fans At his Mumbai concert. Joining him at the gig was Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh and together they set the stage ablaze and made the concert attendees groove to both English and Punjabi hit songs. Before jetting off to India, Sheeran also shot for a special episode of a talk show in which he recreated Allu Arjun's popular Pushpa dialogue and hand gesture.

File photo of Ed Sheeran ~ Image: Ed Sheeran/IMDb

Ed Sheeran's viral video imitating Allu Arjun

On Sunday, the official social media handle of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared a video showcasing Ed Sheeran mimicking Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Taggede Le (Jhukega Nahi Sala) gesture from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The video quickly went viral on social media, underscoring the global appeal of Telugu star Allu Arjun.

𝐉𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐡𝐢 🤩🔥💥#Pushpa2TheRule



Ed Sheeran is the latest foreign celebrity who has swooned to Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Australian cricketer David Warner has also been imitating Pushpa since the film released in 2021. Warner's social media handle are flooded with nods to Pushpa.

What's the update on Pushpa: The Rule?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, helmed by director Sukumar, is currently in production andis slated for a theatrical debut across multiple languages on August 15, 2024. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of the female lead Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil will reprise his role as Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain in the pan-India film.

Pushpa: The Rule might clash with Singham 3 at the box office on Independence Day but there is no confirmation on this yet.