Coolie: Aamir Khan To Make South Debut After Series Of Flops In Bollywood, Reunites With Rajinikanth After 3 Decades

Indian cinema’s Godfather Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan are joining hands again after 30 years for the foreseen Coolie. Yes, you read it right! Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil thriller will be having Mr perfectionist cameo along with Thalaiva in negative shades. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles. This exciting news has been confirmed to be true by none other than Upendra.

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth to come together on the big screen after 30 years

Kannada actor Upendra Rao recently visited Hyderabad to launch the teaser of his upcoming film 45, which also features Shiva Rajkumar. During the press meeting on April 15, when asked about Coolie, he expressed his excitement about working with Rajinikanth, describing it as an incredible experience.

He shared, "Yeah, there are combination scenes with them.” He also mentioned that collaborating with Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan has been memorable, though he chose not to reveal more about the film.

The buzz about Aamir Khan’s involvement has been going around for a while as it is expected to boost Coolie's reach in the Hindi market. This marks his first time working in a South Indian film, creating much excitement among fans for the South debut.

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth were last seen together in the Hindi film Aatank Hi Aatank which was released in 1995. It was inspired by The Godfather starring both the legends with Juhi Chawla and Archana Joglekar.

File photo of Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth | Image: X

What's next for Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth?