After Gulnaaz, Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi Breaks Silence On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandanna’s Wedding Controversy: I Cannot Be Falsely Accused…

Nandika Dwivedi cleared the air with strong words after her name started getting dragged into ‘cheating’ rumours following the news that music composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding had been put on hold.

Palaash and Smriti postponed their wedding plans after Smriti’s father was admitted to the hospital due to health concerns. Soon after, rumours began to spread that Palash had allegedly ‘cheated’ on Smriti with a dance choreographer. Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz were two names that appeared in the midst of these claims. Nandika has now released an official statement saying she has no involvement in anything related to the controversy.

Nandika Dwivedi denies ‘cheating’ allegations amid Palaash and Smriti wedding row

On Friday, Nandika posted a long note on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

She also criticised media outlets for publishing reports based on Reddit gossip and added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”

Nandika also revealed that she had been receiving threats.

Earlier, the other choreographer, Gulnaaz, issued a statement and clarified that she had no role in the postponement of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding.

