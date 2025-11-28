Choreographers Come Clean In Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Just Because We Know Someone...

Uncertainty still surrounds Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, and several speculative theories are also circulating on social media. While the composer and the Indian cricketer remain tight-lipped, an old flirty chat allegedly between Palash and a choreographer is going viral. As per gossipmongers, Palash had allegedly cheated on Smriti with a choreographer named Gulnaaz. As Bosco-Caesar’s team managed the choreography for Smriti and Palash’s sangeet ceremony, many people began pointing fingers at Gulnaaz Khan. She has now reacted.

Gulnaaz finally addressed the rumours by posting on her Instagram story and calling out the “false claims.” She wrote, “I've noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We not the person involved in this issue (sic).”

She then added, “Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions.” The choreographer also urged everyone to understand the situation and support her.

Gulnaaz’s name was linked to Palash after a user named Stutii reportedly claimed on X, "Female choreographer in Boscos team is Gulnaaz Khan, She was seen in many of the videos, shorts and reels on the sangeet day. Strangely Palash unfollowed her yesterday (sic)." Soon after, people filled her comment section on social media, repeatedly asking, “Is it you?” Unaware of the online chatter, Gulnaaz replied to one comment, saying, “We Choreographed Team India Act ❤️ (sic).”

This online hunt to identify the choreographer Palash allegedly cheated on Smriti with began after a flirty chat of the music composer leaked online. The chat was shared by a woman named Mary D’Costa. The authenticity is not officially verified, and Palaash has also not reacted to it.