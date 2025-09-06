After Jahnvi Kapoor’s Wimbledon Visit, Boney Kapoor Takes Dig At Actors Attending Tennis Match: They Go For Photos, 90 Percent Celebs Don't Know About...

Like IPL, Wimbledon has also become a play date obsession among celebrities and influencers in India in recent times. Many netizens even questioned do all of them even know about tennis, or just making the prestigious sports event a photobooth for their social media. Now, Boney Kapoor, whose daughter Janhvi Kapoor was one of the visitors to the Lawn Tennis match in the past, shared his thoughts on the debate.

During a recent interview with Game Changers’ YouTube channel, Boney Kapoor nonchalantly shared several strategies he had used to promote his films in the past.

First, Boney explained that he introduced many firsts in film promotions and said, “Mr. India was probably the first time that an actor, in this case Anil Kapoor, went down to do the toss at the Sharjah cricket stadium dressed up like his character. He even sat at the commentator's box doing commentary with Sunil Gavaskar. That toss was still a few months before the film’s release. Just before it came out, the West Indies were coming to India for a series. I got a helicopter and had Anil land in the middle of the ground to do the toss as Mr India. We even had merchandise, such as Mr India erasers and pencils.”

Mom maker then expressed his ire for actors attending events like Wimbledon just for photos and promotions.

He quoted, “Now actors will go and sit at Wimbledon just for photo ops. 90 percent of those people don’t know what tennis is all about, but because their picture is being clicked at such a prestigious event, they go. We were cricket buffs; that’s why we went to those places and did promotions.”