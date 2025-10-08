After Karur Tragedy, Jailer Star Shivarajkumar Shares Advice For Thalapathy Vijay

Overcrowding at Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27 led to a stampede and resulted in the deaths of 41 people | Image: Republic

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to enter politics full time. Jana Nayagan will be his last film before he contests Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) next year. A tragedy unfolded in Karur district leading to a controversial start to Vijay's political ambitions in the state. The September 27 stampede at the political rally of Vijay killed 41 people and left many injured.

Vijay also faced backlash for flying out of the district soon after the stampede, instead of reaching out and helping the victims and their families. An order has been passed by the Madras High Court which directed setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

In the meantime, Kannada actor Shivarajkumar lent his support to Vijay, saying he is a welcome addition to politics as he "likes to do good things to people". The Jailer star, however, advised Vijay to proceed with caution. "I liked the way he spoke (when he entered politics)," he said about Vijay. About the Karur tragedy, the actor said further, "Again, I don't know all the details, but as a human being, such an incident, which resulted in the loss of many lives, would make you feel sad."

"As an actor, as a brother, my advice to him will be whatever step he takes, he should do it calmly after a lot of deliberation," Shivarajkumar said.