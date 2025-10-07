Updated 7 October 2025 at 19:02 IST
Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Starrer Finds Its Director In Pradeep Ranganathan? Here's What We Know
Pradeep Ranganathan, known for helming Comali starring Ravi Mohan, is said to be directing the mega project starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
One of the biggest screen collaborations in the coming time is Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan teaming up for a yet untitled project. While rumours have been rife that the Tamil cinema giants are teaming up for a movie 44 years on, Haasan has confirmed the same in one of his comments made during a brief press interaction. While this much-awaited collab is on the cards for now, the question remains who is going to direct the film?
In a recent interview, star actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan has cleared that he is not involved in the project in any capacity for now. Pradeep, known for helming Comali starring Ravi Mohan, was said to be directing this mega project. However, he has said no to the speculation.
“I am not doing that film. I am not directing because I am focused on acting right now. I can’t talk more about that project at this point in time," the Dragon star shared. When asked if he had been approached for the magnum opus, the actor-director remained tight-lipped.
Rajinikanth is currently on a spiritual sojourn. His last release Coolie was a moderate box office success and failed to meet the sky high expectations. He will next feature in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Kamal Haasan's last was Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The big budget movie performed miserably at the box office and failed to recover the huge investments made on it.
Pradeep, meanwhile, has two much-hyped releases lined up. His next is Dude, opposite Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame, and is set to release on October 17. After that, he will feature in LIK (Love Insurance Kompany), directed by Vignesh Shivan. It will hit the big screens on December 18.
