Ajith Kumar Walks Away Unharmed And In Style After His Car Crashes At GT4 European Series Race In Italy | Watch

The Tamil superstar, Ajith Kumar, is known for his penchant for motor racing. The actor has currently taken a break from his on-screen roles to give time to the race track. On July 22, it was reported that the Good Bad Ugly fame has met with a car accident while participating in the GT4 European Series race in Italy. Fortunately, Ajith Kumar escaped the crash unharmed.

Ajith Kumar took up auto racing as a profession in 2003. Since then, the Tamil actor has shuttled between his acting and racing career. He even participated in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. Ajith has participated in car races in Germany and Malaysia previously. He is currently preparing for the third round of the GT4 European Series in the Belgian circuit.

The actor's video of cleaning up the debris and carrying on in the sport despite the crash has been making rounds on social media. One of the commentators at the racing track was heard saying, “There’s Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race, and that’s really the first significant bit of damage we’ve seen from him this year.”