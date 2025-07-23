Viral | UP Police Issues Saiyaara-style Warning Against Cyber Fraud: Dil De, OTP Nahi

Saiyaara hit the big screens on July 18 and has become the talk of the town since then. Social media has been sent into a tizzy by the movie that features newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. While the actors shot to fame overnight, the Mohit Suri directorial seems to have left an impact on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police as well. In their latest campaign against cyber fraud, the law enforcement used a reference to the musical romance.

Saiyaara craze grips UP Police

On July 22, UP Police took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a post spreading awareness of cyber fraud. The post cautioned internet users against sharing OTP and passwords on unverified sites or with people online. The UP Police also mentioned that cinegoers are fainting in theatres during the screening of Saiyaara, but the real shock to the heart happens when one is subjected to a scam.



In the post made in Hindi, the UP Police wrote, "From ‘Saiyaara’ to ‘Don’t get scammed, yaara’ Watching ‘Saiyaara,’ people are fainting in theatres… But the real blackout will hit, When ‘I love you’ is followed by ‘Please send the OTP’ — And the account balance shows ₹0." The campaign line ended by saying, “Dil De, OTP Nahi”. The pop culture reference by UP Police has won hearts on social media.



When UP Police shared the Housefull 5 reference for the campaign on road safety

UP Police has been employing pop culture references to send across important messages among youth for quite some time. In June earlier this year, the official account shared a campaign for road safety. Giving the message a witty twist, they shared a photo of the same man twice. In the first photo, titled 5A, he could be seen wearing a helmet, and in the other, 5B, his head could be seen covered in bandages.



