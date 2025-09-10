Updated 10 September 2025 at 15:33 IST
Akhil Akkineni’s Wife Zainab Ravdjee Celebrates 1st Birthday With Akkineni Family, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Join, Sobhita Dhulipala Gives It A Miss | Watch
Akkineni family celebrated Akhil's wife Zainab Ravdjee's birthday in style. Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya joined the celebration. However, the other Kodalu, Sobhita Dhulipala, appeared to have missed the occasion.
Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee this year. She turned 40 on September 9 and celebrated her birthday in style. Her husband, Akhil Akkineni, along with in-laws Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya, joined the celebration. However, the other Kodalu, Sobhita Dhulipala, appeared to have missed the occasion.
In a video shared by a paparazzi page, Zainab appears all smiles as she walks and chats with Nagarjuna and Chaitanya outside a restaurant. Akhil and his mother, Amala, walk ahead, while her father, industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, joins the group. Zainab wears a breezy kaftan, Nagarjuna chooses a printed shirt, and the rest of the family keeps it simple in casual clothes.
In a video of their arrival, Chaitanya hugs Akhil the moment he sees him. Fans, however, notice that Sobhita seems to have missed the celebrations. One fan comments, “Sobhita ledu (Sobhita isn’t there).” A few others wonder if she is busy shooting and not in Hyderabad.
Earlier today, Akhil shared a black-and-white photo on his Instagram stories to wish Zainab a happy birthday. Along with the picture of them holding each other, he wrote, “Happy birthday my life (heart and infinity emojis).”
Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984, and they welcomed their son Chaitanya in 1986. The couple divorced in 1990. In 1992, the actor married Amala, his co-star from the hit film Siva, and they had a son, Akhil, in 1994. Chaitanya married Sobhita in December 2024 after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Akhil got engaged to Shriya Bhupal in 2016, but they later ended their engagement. He married Zainab in June this year.
