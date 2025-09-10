Akhil Akkineni’s Wife Zainab Ravdjee Celebrates 1st Birthday With Akkineni Family, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Join, Sobhita Dhulipala Gives It A Miss | Watch

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee this year. She turned 40 on September 9 and celebrated her birthday in style. Her husband, Akhil Akkineni, along with in-laws Nagarjuna, Amala, and Naga Chaitanya, joined the celebration. However, the other Kodalu, Sobhita Dhulipala, appeared to have missed the occasion.

In a video shared by a paparazzi page, Zainab appears all smiles as she walks and chats with Nagarjuna and Chaitanya outside a restaurant. Akhil and his mother, Amala, walk ahead, while her father, industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, joins the group. Zainab wears a breezy kaftan, Nagarjuna chooses a printed shirt, and the rest of the family keeps it simple in casual clothes.

In a video of their arrival, Chaitanya hugs Akhil the moment he sees him. Fans, however, notice that Sobhita seems to have missed the celebrations. One fan comments, “Sobhita ledu (Sobhita isn’t there).” A few others wonder if she is busy shooting and not in Hyderabad.

Earlier today, Akhil shared a black-and-white photo on his Instagram stories to wish Zainab a happy birthday. Along with the picture of them holding each other, he wrote, “Happy birthday my life (heart and infinity emojis).”