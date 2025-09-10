Too Much with Kajol And Twinkle Release Date: New Talk Show Featuring Star-Studded Guest Lineup Set To Stream On Prime Video From…

Too Much with Kajol And Twinkle Release Date Out, Know When To Watch | Image: X

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are known for their witty nature, and Prime Video has officially made a double pack talk show out of it, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Soon after the announcement, fans have been eager to know more about the show that features unfiltered queens. Now, the makers have finally revealed the premiere date.

When is Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle releasing on Prime Video?

On Wednesday, Prime Video posted a new poster of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle on its official Instagram page. The poster features Kajol and Twinkle in matching yellow outfits, each holding a microphone. While sharing it, the OTT platform announced that the show will premiere on 25 September and wrote, “things are about to get a bit Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.” New episodes will release every Thursday.

More about Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Prime Video’s latest unscripted Original will release a new episode every Thursday, marking the first time Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will co-host a show together. The first season promises an impressive guest lineup.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, according to IANs.

Madhok added: “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humour and candour shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”