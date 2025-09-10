Updated 10 September 2025 at 14:46 IST
Too Much with Kajol And Twinkle Release Date: New Talk Show Featuring Star-Studded Guest Lineup Set To Stream On Prime Video From…
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to share screen after a long time in a new talk show, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle. Makers are all set to stream from September 25 on Prime Video.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are known for their witty nature, and Prime Video has officially made a double pack talk show out of it, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Soon after the announcement, fans have been eager to know more about the show that features unfiltered queens. Now, the makers have finally revealed the premiere date.
When is Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle releasing on Prime Video?
On Wednesday, Prime Video posted a new poster of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle on its official Instagram page. The poster features Kajol and Twinkle in matching yellow outfits, each holding a microphone. While sharing it, the OTT platform announced that the show will premiere on 25 September and wrote, “things are about to get a bit Two Much ✨#TwoMuchOnPrime, New Talk Show, Sept 25.” New episodes will release every Thursday.
More about Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle
Prime Video’s latest unscripted Original will release a new episode every Thursday, marking the first time Kajol and Twinkle Khanna will co-host a show together. The first season promises an impressive guest lineup.
“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, according to IANs.
Madhok added: “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humour and candour shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”
Kajol recently appeared in Sarzameen, an action thriller written and directed by Kayoze Irani. Twinkle, on the other hand, posted a photograph on Instagram from her husband Akshay Kumar’s 58th birthday celebration, showing the couple posing playfully inside a large “JOKER” photo frame.
