Akshay Kumar Becomes Enraged And Confronts A Fan Who Is Filming Him Without His Consent In London | Image: Representational image/Shutterstock

London: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar who is now on vacation with his family in London, was recently featured in a widely shared video that showed him addressing a fan who is filming him without his consent.

The actor, who was showcasing his toned physique and unpretentious personality was captured walking through the streets of London when this incident happened.

Although many fans were overjoyed to see the "Khiladi" actor, one interaction in particular brought to light his views on consent and personal space.



This video, which went viral on social media, shows Kumar expressing his annoyance at being filmed by a fan without his expressed consent.

He is seen speaking to the person in the video, indicating that he is uncomfortable being filmed without permission.

The fact that Kumar reportedly later posed for a selfie with another fan despite being rigid suggests that his response was motivated more by a need for privacy than by a complete dislike of fan interaction.

This incident highlights how difficult it is becoming for celebrities to maintain their personal lives in the face of continuous public reviews and the widespread use of smartphones.

Even though fans are usually harmless, the constant recording and sharing of intimate moments can be sometimes be annoying.

Kumar's response is a reminder that even well-known people should have their personal boundaries respected, particularly when they are not on shoots working and spending time with their families.

As we are aware that he is known for his strict lifestyle and commitment to fitness, the actor frequently shares glimpses of his life with his fans, but this specific incident highlights the significance of consent in the era of digital recording.

The video immediately gained popularity and sparked online debates about celebrity privacy.

In a similar event, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also spotted on the streets of London few days back. There was a video of the actor-cricketer couple spending quality time together and the video was all over seen on social media platforms.

They have always been vocal about dealing with public scrutiny.