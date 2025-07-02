Onlookers Film Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Private Moments In London, Cricketer Gives Them A Death Stare

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to spend time away from the public eye. Recently, the couple were spotted enjoying downtime in London. However, fans of the actor-cricketer couple recognised them and filmed a video, which is now viral on social media.

Virat Kohli loses cool as Londoners film him and Anushka Sharma

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been vocal about dealing with public scrutiny. The couple and sources close to them have hinted that their decision to relocate to London was in order to stay away from the public eye. However, the couple seems not to have escaped the fan frenzy even in foreign lands.

In a video now going viral, the former Indian skipper could be seen getting irked when a bystander films him and his wife, Anushka Sharma. The couple was leading a normal day in the city, without any security personnel, when some fans identified Virat Kohli and recorded him. Without saying much, the cricketer simply gave a stare to the cameraperson, signifying his resistance.

In another video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli could be seen sitting outside a small bakery. A fan of the couple sneakedly recorded their video, in which they were seen spending quality time with each other. In yet another viral clip, Virat and Anushka are seen taking a stroll down the streets of London along the banks of a river. The videos are now doing the rounds on social media, but it remains uncertain if they are new.



Best Couple, Twin Flames: IPL photographer hails Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's chemistry

The last Indian Premier League (IPL) season was historic as Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years. The cricketer's celebration of the win with his wife Anushka Sharma won the hearts of many. Lavishing praise on their chemistry, Arun Sharma, an official sports photographer, took to his Instagram account to write, “It was during the RCB celebration of a final IPL match that the stadium was alive with cheers, lights flashing, people rejoicing. But amidst the chaos, my eyes were drawn to just two faces."