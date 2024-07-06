Published 20:12 IST, July 6th 2024
Akshay Kumar Greets 'Power House' Ranveer Singh On His 39th Birthday With A Dance Video
Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared a fun dancing video with Ranveer Singh on his 39th birthday, expressing his hope that the actor's infectious energy will always keep him going places.
