Published 20:12 IST, July 6th 2024

Akshay Kumar Greets 'Power House' Ranveer Singh On His 39th Birthday With A Dance Video

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared a fun dancing video with Ranveer Singh on his 39th birthday, expressing his hope that the actor's infectious energy will always keep him going places.