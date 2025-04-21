Akshay Kumar's ₹8 Crore Property Deal In Mumbai Adds To His ₹2500 Crore Net Worth

Kesari Chapter 2 actor Akshay Kumar has sold his office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai for whopping crores. The property registration documents, reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, confirm the transaction was registered in April 2025.

Akshay Kumar sold office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel for ₹8 Crore

Square Yards' analysis reveals that a property purchased by Akshay Kumar in December 2020 for ₹4.85 crore was recently sold for ₹8 crore, reflecting a 65% increase in value. The transaction involved a stamp duty of ₹48 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000, as indicated by the IGR property records reviewed by Square Yards.

Lower Parel, a prominent residential and commercial area in Mumbai, provides premium housing with excellent connectivity to key business hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

An office space in One Lodha Place features a carpet area of 106.56 sq. m. and includes two car parking spaces. According to Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents, Bollywood personalities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Amish Tripathi, and Manoj Bajpayee own properties in Lower Parel.

As per RERA, One Lodha Place, developed by Macrotech Developers Limited, spans 1.08 acres and offers office spaces ranging from 179 sq. ft. to 27,392 sq. ft. Between May 2024 and April 2025, eight transactions were recorded with IGR, amounting to a total value of ₹618 crore. The project’s average property price is ₹48,000 per sq. ft.

Akshay Kumar net worth and properties