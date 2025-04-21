Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Monday Test Pass Or Fail For Akshay Kumar Starrer?

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama released on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter weekend. Despite its limited release, the film has been performing well in metro cities and premium single screens across India. The film collected ₹30 crore on the first three days of its release, but all eyes will be on how it will perform on Monday (April 21).

Also read: Easter Hurrah For Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2 will release on April 18 | Image: X

Will Kesari 2 pass or fail the Monday test?

Kesari Chapter 2 minted ₹7.84 crore on Friday, which was a slow start for the film. However, it saw a positive jump on Saturday and Sunday and collected ₹10.08 crore and ₹11.70 crore respectively, taking its total collection in the first weekend to ₹29.62 crore. On Monday, the biz has been slow so far, which was expected as it is a working day.

The theatre occupancy remained below 8% on Monday for the morning and afternoon shows. Kesari 2 collected ₹1.41 crore by 5 pm on April 21, hinting that the film is set for a drastic drop as the first week starts.

Limited screens, still Kesari 2 performs well