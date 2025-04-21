Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Monday Test Pass Or Fail For Akshay Kumar Starrer?

Updated April 21st 2025, 17:13 IST
Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama released on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter weekend. Despite its limited release, the film has been performing well in metro cities and premium single screens across India. The film collected ₹30 crore on the first three days of its release, but all eyes will be on how it will perform on Monday (April 21).
Also read: Easter Hurrah For Kesari 2
Kesari Chapter 2 minted ₹7.84 crore on Friday, which was a slow start for the film. However, it saw a positive jump on Saturday and Sunday and collected ₹10.08 crore and ₹11.70 crore respectively, taking its total collection in the first weekend to ₹29.62 crore. On Monday, the biz has been slow so far, which was expected as it is a working day.
Also read: Kesari 2 OTT: Know details
The theatre occupancy remained below 8% on Monday for the morning and afternoon shows. Kesari 2 collected ₹1.41 crore by 5 pm on April 21, hinting that the film is set for a drastic drop as the first week starts.
After its theatrical run will conclude, Kesari 2 will stream on JioHotstar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted about the box office performance of Kesari 2 on its first day and pointed out some notable facts. Compared to the day 1 business of Akshay Kumar's recent "content-driven" films - Mission Raniganj (₹2.80 crore), Sarfira (₹2.50 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (₹5.23 crore) - Kesari Chapter 2 has fared better. This is despite the fact that it opened in approximately 1,000 cinemas across India, with the release strategy focusing on multiplexes and premium single screens.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 21st 2025, 17:13 IST