Alia Bhatt Beats 'Gloomy Monday' Blues With Sister Shaheen's Boyfriend Ishaan Mehra's 'Pool Boot Camp' | Photo

Updated May 19th 2025, 13:03 IST
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has made it Insta official with Ishaan Mehra on his birthday. As a fitness trainer, Ishaan has been working with both Alia and Shaheen Bhatt for some time now. From netizens spotting him in Bhatt family portraits to day-out selfies with official mentions, their relationship has come a long way. Giving one such glimpse, Raha’s mother shared a peek into her gloomy Monday morning, featuring her future brother-in-law.
Looking for ways to overcome the Monday blues? Alia Bhatt offers some inspiration. The actress shared a lively photo on her Instagram story with Ishaan Mehra, her sister Shaheen Bhatt's boyfriend. In the picture, Alia and Ishaan pose together while enjoying a relaxing time in a swimming pool. Wearing a red swimsuit, Alia appears genuinely happy. The image was captioned, "Gloomy Monday + Pool boot camp, powered by Ishaan Mehra."
Last month, Shaheen Bhatt introduced Ishaan to her followers. To celebrate his birthday, she posted some cosy pictures of them together, captioned, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine."
As per reports, Ishaan Mehra is a fitness coach at SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi and has been guiding Alia in her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. Alia, a long-time member of the gym, partnered with Shaheen for her workouts. Earlier this year, Ishaan joined the Bhatts and Kapoors in Thailand to celebrate the New Year together.
Published May 19th 2025, 13:03 IST