Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Makes Her Relationship Official with Ishaan Mehra, Fans Go Gaga Over Cute Couple's Pics

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has finally made it official with Ishaan Mehra! Yes you heard it right. The writer and mental health advocate ended all the rumors by confirming her relationship with fitness coach by sharing loving photos with her partner on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen made her relationship public

Shaheen Bhatt and Ishaan Mehra first buzzed dating rumors when they were seen together during a New Year’s getaway. Now, Alia Bhatt’s sister has embraced her romance publicly, sharing awesome photos of the two on social media marking Ishaan’s birthday.



Taking to the instagram, Shaheen shared multiple photos and captions it, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” The photos quickly went viral with many fans and celebrity congratulating the new couple on the town.

Who is Ishaan Mehra?

According to his Instagram bio, Ishaan Mehra is a former international swimmer and fitness professional. Earlier this year, dating rumours sparked when Shaheen was seen getting close to an unidentified man during a New Year's holiday.