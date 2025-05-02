Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra: Indian Celeb Looks At The Met Gala Red Carpet Over The Years | Image: X

Met Gala 2025: As the First Monday of May is just a few days away, excitement builds around what Kiara Advani will wear to her gala’s debut. Over the years, the presence of Indian celebrities at the world’s biggest fashion festival has increased with owning show-stopping looks.

This year's dress code, “Tailored for You,” is a unique interpretation that will mould a new image of the high couture industry. With this, let’s look back on the fashion divas from India who have graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023 and left a lasting impression. She wore a custom Prabal Gurung gown adorned with 10,000 pearls, drawing inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's bridal design for Chanel's 1992 autumn/winter collection. The all-white ensemble, featuring intricate pearl embroidery, gave her a dreamy appearance, while a bold white fingerless glove paid tribute to Lagerfeld's iconic style. RRR actress also attended the event in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra 2017 Met Gala Debut Look

Priyanka Chopra 2018 Met Gala look

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat-inspired outfit. She was among the first Bollywood celebrities to attend the event, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. Her look paid tribute to the year's theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, but it also sparked countless memes on social media, becoming a memorable pop-culture moment. Chopra has since been a regular attendee, returning to the carpet in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Deepika Padukone Met Gala debut look

Deepika Padukone in Met Gala 2018

Deepika Padukone 2019 Met Gala look

Deepika Padukone debuted at the Met Gala in 2017 alongside Priyanka Chopra, wearing a satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger inspired by the theme "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between." The gown featured a backless design, complemented by diamond flower accessories in her hair and long drop earrings. She returned to the Met Gala in 2018 and 2019.

Isha Ambani Met Gala debut look

In 2017, the young Ambani walked the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Christian Dior haute couture gown adorned with pearl accents and floral details. She chose a minimal makeup look and complemented her outfit with diamond earrings.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla Met Debut look

Natasha Poonawala made her Met Gala debut in 2018 wearing a Prabal Gurung gown. The dress showcased New York-inspired graffiti prints and a corseted bodice.

Diya Mehta Jatia



Diya Mehta Jatia, another Indian attendee at the Met Gala, wore an outfit by Prabal Gurung. She donned a gown featuring a black bodice paired with a flowing emerald green skirt, complemented by earrings from Ashoka by William Goldberg. Her middle-parted hair, styled in a single braid, was adorned with an embellished temple-inspired headpiece, paying tribute to her Indian heritage.

Sudha Reddy