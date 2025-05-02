WAVES 2025: Allu Arjun Credits Pushpa For India-Wide Fame, Reveals An Actress's Jibe Fueled His Fitness Journey

World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 kickoff on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Global leaders of the entertainment and business world, including Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Alia Bhatt , Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, SS Rajamouli and Vicky Kaushal were present at the inaugural event and discussed various topics, such as legends and legacies, and the future of advertising and storytelling in the age of AI.

Allu Arjun on how Pushpa rose his fame

Among many, south superstar Allu Arjun also addressed the WAVES 2025 summit. He discussed the success of Pushpa 2, his fitness journey, and the changing dynamics of Indian cinema during his session.

While speaking about his growing fame, Allu Arjun shared, "I was a regional actor working in Telugu films with some popularity in the South, but now, because of Pushpa and the love from Indian audiences, I've become a more familiar face at least everyone knows me now."

Allu Arjun on his fitness journey

At the session, Arjun talked about the importance of fitness, calling it crucial for an Indian actor’s career. He explained his point, “You never know if the day starts with a song or a fight scene. You have to be physically prepared for everything.” Reflecting on his early days, he shared, “About 20 years ago, there were many taboos around fitness in the South. One actress even told me, ‘I don’t think South actors can get six-packs.’ I took that as a challenge and did it for my people.”

Arjun began his fitness journey at 19, gaining both experience and injuries along the way.