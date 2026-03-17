Updated 17 March 2026 at 22:57 IST
Alia Bhatt Rings In 33rd Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor’s Sweet Kiss And Raha’s Adorable Card
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt posted a bunch of photos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and her sister, giving her fans a glimpse of her 33rd birthday soirée.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday in Hong Kong. Jigra actress and her hubby Ranbir Kapoor, alongwith their daughter Raha Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt, seemingly had a brief holiday to fete on March 15. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia posted a bunch of photos, giving her fans a glimpse of her birthday soirée.
Alia Bhatt gave a glimpse of her 33rd birthday celebration
Alia Bhatt posted multiple photos. In the first picture, she was seen wearing a black outfit and smiling while Ranbir Kapoor kissed her on the cheek. The next pic showed Alia, Ranbir, and Raha inside Hong Kong Disneyland. They dressed casually and walked together, while Ranbir carried Raha in his arms.
In another photo, Alia held a handwritten note from her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, along with a bouquet. The note read, "Happy Birthday, dearest Alia. May you always sparkle and shine. You are our precious jewel. Love you so much. Love, mama and papa." In one image, Alia closed her eyes and blew out a candle.
She also shared a note from Raha Kapoor, which read, "Happy Birthday mamma. With lots of (heart emoji). Raha, papa." Alia posted a few pictures with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, as well. She included a photo of her shadow inside the theme park and added two selfies—one outdoors and another in front of a mirror.
Advertisement
Alia captioned the post, "This is 33.. full of glee (cupcake emoji). So grateful (sun emoji)." She used Sly and the Family Stone's 1974 song This Is Love as the background music.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning as they returned from a short getaway. As they stepped outside, paparazzi gathered around them and wished Alia a happy birthday.
Advertisement
While walking towards their car, Ranbir shared a light-hearted moment with the paparazzi that made many people smile. He jokingly asked if they had brought a birthday cake for Alia. The video soon went viral.
Also Read: Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Family Drama Online?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 22:31 IST