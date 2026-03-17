Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Family Drama Online?

Seetha Payanam, directed by Arjun Sarja and starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra, was released in theatres on February 14, 2026, and now it is gearing up for its OTT debut following its theatrical run. The Telugu family drama hit the cinemas on Valentine’s Day and was later dubbed into several languages. Although it created buzz, the movie minted a mixed response at the box office. Here is everything you need to know about its digital streaming date and time.

When and where to watch Seetha Payanam online?

Seetha Payanam is set for its digital release on SunNXT on March 19. The streaming platform shared the update on social media, writing, “One journey, many emotions, and unforgettable moments. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada on Sun NXT from March 19. @arjunsarjaa @aishwaryaarjun @niranjansudhindra @dhruva_sarjaa @anuprubensmusic @joinprakashraj #Sathyaraj @shyamkasarlalyrics @dsathyaprakash @sreeraamfilmsofficial @saregamatelugu @PROSaiSatish @teamstarcircle”.

The film was released in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, reaching a wider audience. Arjun directed and produced it under Sree Raam Films International. He also wrote the story and screenplay and played an important role on screen. Dhruva Sarja and Prakash Raj are playing a pivotal role.

The story follows Seetha, played by Aishwarya Arjun, a young woman raised by her loving father, Rajendra Prasad, portrayed by Sathyaraj. As she grows up without her mother, Seetha develops a deep emotional bond with her father, who guides her through life. Although they share a close relationship, she avoids conversations about marriage, showing her independent nature. Her life changes unexpectedly when she travels from Vizag to Hyderabad for work and meets Abhi, played by Niranjan Sudhindra.