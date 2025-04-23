Alia Bhatt's Half-brother Rahul Bhatt Insults Actress But Praises Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s are four ratans of Mahesh Bhatt. The second child Rahul, who is also Alia Bhatt’s step brother, is known for his outspokeness and straight forward personality. Owing that, Bigg Boss 4 contestant has recently shared his candid views on his half-sister and Raha’s mom, calling her ‘not even a half of his real sister’ while giving a glimpse of dynamics of bhatt universe.

Rahul Bhatt parised brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor

Rahul Bhatt recently gave an interview to Hindi Rush, where he open mouth shared his thoughts. When asked about his sister, Alia Bhatt, Rahul expressed that he shares a good relationship with her and values it deeply. Speaking about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, he mentioned his happiness for Alia, highlighting that she has a good husband and a fulfilling life.

Rahul also admired how Alia takes care of their other step-sister, Shaheen Bhatt, saying: "I am happy for her, she got a good husband, she is a mother, she is taking care of my other step-sister, Shaheen very well, which I respect more."

Rahul Bhatt called Alia Bhatt ‘talentless’ in compare to his real sister Pooja Bhatt

During the interview, the anchor mentioned that Alia Bhatt is continuing the Bhatt family legacy. In response, Rahul made a shocking remark. While he agreed with the statement, he added that, in his view, Alia does not measure up to his real sister, Pooja Bhatt, in terms of looks, talent, or appeal.

He stated: "But in my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister. She is not even half, not talent, na toh looks, na toh sexy mere sagi bhen ke samne pani kam hai. Yeh mera personal opinion hai."

Bhatt family tree