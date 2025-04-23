Ramayana: Ravi Dubey Buffed Up As Lakshman, Netizens Say ‘Ranbir Kapoor Ko Takkar Dega’

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated historic epic film starring Ranbir Kapoor as lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as devi Sita. As the film is still in production, there are reports that Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey is playing the role of lord Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological drama. Amid these reports, actor is giving fans a peek to his striking transformation in every few days. In the most recent post, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant showsoff his muscular body donning with the pumped shoulder and arms. Fans are going gaga over latest post comparing him with Ranbir Kapoor. Many even bluffing that he might overshadow wakeupsid star with this ‘beast avatar.’

Ravi Dubey latest transformation post goes viral

Ravi Dubey who is a powerhouse in the television and film industry, has once again grabbed the attention of fans and followers with his social media post. The Jamai Raja star recently shared a stare-worthy pictures, showcasing his incredible transformation making him completely unrecognisable.

On Instagram, Ravi posted two photos: being in the most dashing avatar, Sargun Mehta's husband showsoff his triceps and biceps. In the caption, Ravi wrote, “No permit required for these guns."

The post quickly went viral, drawing widespread acclaim from fans and industry peers alike. Fans are speculating whether Ravi’s latest transformation is related to this upcoming project or another exciting venture. One fan wrote, “Superb transformation," while another commented, “Mind-boggling look, bro." Someone also noted, “He will overshadow Ranbir Kapoor."

Ravi Dubey's epic makeover over the past one year

As per pinkvilla, Ravi Dubey is all set to shine as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana along with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama character. There are few reports that claims, actor will adopt the old man look for his series Matsya Kaand for which he is transformting into a beast figure.