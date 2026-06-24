Alka Yagnik Addresses Concerns About Her Ill-Health After Padma Bhushan Honour, Says 'I Am Slowly Finding My Way Back'



"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she wrote.

Marking a rare public appearance, the 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' singer said she accepted the Padma honour "with a heart full of gratitude," describing it as deeply humbling.

"Today, as I stepped out to receive one of the highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges. This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey," she continued.

Alka Yagnik also expressed heartfelt thanks to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for the honour.

"Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey," she concluded.

President Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Known for her melodious voice and versatility, Yagnik has sung songs in multiple Indian languages and remains one of the most successful playback singers in the history of Indian cinema.

Over the years, Yagnik delivered several iconic songs across genres, lending her voice to memorable tracks like 'Choli Ke Peeche' from 'Khalnayak', 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se' from 'Dhadkan', 'Hum Tum' from 'Hum Tum', 'Ghoongat Ki Aad Se' from 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', among others. (ANI)