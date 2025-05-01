All We Imagine As Light Actress Chhaya Kadam To Face Legal Action For Eating Deer, Monitor Lizard, Porcupine Meat

Chhaya Kadam, who won the wide praise for her role in Grand Prix-winner All We Imagine as Light, has fallen into legal trouble. According to media reports, the forest department is preparing to launch an inquiry against the actress after she claimed to have tasted the meat of protected wild species, including mouse deer, wild boar, monitor lizard and porcupine, during an interview.

What did Chhaya Kadam say in an interview?

In an interview, she reportedly confessed to having eaten meat of protected wild species. Following this, a Mumbai-based group, Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), wrote to forest officials in Thane, highlighting what Chhaya spoke about in an interview and sought appropriate action against the actress.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the forest department has formed a team to track the poachers, who may have helped the actress obtain the meat. Rakesh Bhoir, the investigating officer in the case, told the portal, “We got in touch with Kadam over the phone, where she informed us that she is out of town for a professional trip and will return only after four days. She has informed her that she is seeking a legal advice and appearing before us for the investigation.”

Another officer assured that based on the interview Kadam gave to a radio channel, they will track down the poachers and take strict action against them.

Who is Chhaya Kadam?