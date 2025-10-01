Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Announces Engagement To Nayanika On Grandfather's Birth Anniversary

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, announced his engagement to Nayanika on Wednesday (October 1). The occasion holds special meaning for him as it coincides with the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.

Allu Sirish posted a photo from Paris, where he held Nayanika’s hand with the Eiffel Tower in the background. His note said, “Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my - I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October. heart.”

He continued, “My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

A few months earlier, the actor had shared a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother after her passing. It read, "My dear ‘nanamma’, Shri Kanaka Ratnam passed away peacefully on 30th August morning early hours. Her farewell was in the midst of all her children, grandchildren and great grand children mourning her loss."

My fondest memories of her are the secret pocket money she gave me without my parents knowing, shielding me from my father’s anger, and applying ubtan powder after I played outside in the summer, hoping to remove my tan. I am grateful we spent quality time with her during her final days. She will always be remembered with love, as many of her traits and qualities live on in us. I will miss her deeply!"