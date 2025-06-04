Allu Arjun Trends After Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede, Netizens Ask 'Will Virat Kohli Be Arrested?'

The RCB IPL victory parade at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru turned tragic as a stampede occurred near the venue. Around 10 are feared dead and several are injured in the incident. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun started to trend on X (formerly Twitter) as the news of the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium spread. In December last year, the Tollywood star attended a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 | Image: X

As a huge crowd gathered to catch his glimpse, a stampede broke out outside the cinema hall. A 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was critically injured in the stampede that took place on December 4. A week later, the police arrested him and placed him in custody before he secured bail and got out. At the time, Allu Arjun was "blamed" by many for the stampede.

Allu Arjun attended a screening at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when a 35-year-old woman died in a stampede outside the cinema hall | Image: AP

Now, as the fan celebrations turned tragic outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, resulting in several deaths and serious injuries to many, social media users and Allu Arjun fans asked, "Will Virat Kohli be arrested?"

Incidentally, the Sandhya Theatre stampede and the Chinnaswamy Stadium incident happened exactly six months apart. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a hurry from various gates. Police at the scene transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital.

Scenes depicting injured being carried to the hospital | Image: Republic