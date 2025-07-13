Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Uncle Anu Malik's Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'I Was Very Embarrassed'

Anu Malik is one of the veteran music composers who has given numerous iconic songs to Hindi cinema. While he is known for his musical excellence, years ago, during the MeToo movement, he was in the news after several people made sexual harassment allegations against him. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik, who happens to be Anu's nephew, opened up about the MeToo controversy. Anu Malik and Daboo Malik are brothers, but they don't consider each other family.

Amaal Mallik was 'embarrassed' when Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal opined on the sexual harassment allegations against Anu Malik and said he was embarrassed. He believes there must be some "truth" in the allegations, otherwise, why would multiple women accuse the veteran composer. “I didn’t talk or support Anu Malik when he was accused during the MeToo movement. It was not my concern because I don’t consider him my family. I was very embarrassed when he was accused of these things. We never had a relationship. But I think if so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it. Why would people come and say it otherwise? There is no smoke without fire. Five people can’t talk against the same person," he said.

During the MeToo movement in Bollywood, several women came forward and accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment. Amaal, who has collaborated with several female artists during his career, further mentioned that his father Daboo once expressed concern over the similar accusation against him and asked if he would be dragged into this movement too. However, he assured his father, saying, "No chance. I can never be the person who will ask for physical favours in return for songs. All the girls who worked with me have felt safe."

