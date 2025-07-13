Kannada Actress Manjula Shruti Stabbed By Husband Over Her Alleged Affair, Suspect In Custody

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru where popular Kannada TV actress Manjula C Shruti was attacked by her husband Amaresh. Reportedly, Amaresh stabbed her several times and fled the scene. However, he has been arrested by the police. It is said that Amaresh, who has been married to Manjula for over 20 years and shares two kids with her, attacked her in their house after they reconciled their differences. According to some reports, Amaresh suspected Manjula of having an affair.

Manjula C Shruti was stabbed by her husband Amaresh at their residence in Bengaluru | Image: ANI

The incident took place on July 4, and Manjula has now been discharged from the hospital. The Hanumantha Nagar police have registered a case in this regard and have arrested her husband, Amaresh. West Division DCP S Girish informed, "Manjula alias Shruti, who had acted in some television serials, had fallen in love with Amaresh (49) and married him. Amaresh is an auto driver. Both were married 20 years ago. The couple has two children. Investigation revealed that they used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life. Three months ago, Manjula had filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry and harassment against her husband. The couple had settled down together again only last Thursday after mediation."

Manjula C Shruti and Amaresh have been married for 20 years | Image: X