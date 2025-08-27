'America's Divorce Lawyer' Warns Billionaire Taylor Swift Before Marrying Travis Kelce: Prenup, Taylor...

The internet has gone berserk after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with some joyous photos on social media. Snaps of the singer-songwriter flaunting her special wedding band went viral and got nearly 29 million likes on Instagram within a few hours of the them getting posted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 | Image: AP

Many memes and reactions to the couple's engagemnt also went viral. James J Sexton, who describes himself as 'America's Divorce Lawyer', suggested that Swift gets a prenup before getting married to Travis. Swift is among Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities and also the richest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, a Forbes report estimates. She officially entered the billionaire club in October 2023 after the major success of her Eras Tour. Travis has a comparatively modest net worth of $70 million. Many took digs at Sexton for "jinxing" Swift's relationship with Kelce.

Taylor Swift became a billionaire in 2023 | Image: AP

Sexton posted a video online, saying, "Long time fan. Little in the closet about it okay. but a lot of us are. Congratulations on the engagement with Travis. Excited. Prenup. You have had a lot of break ups in the past. All marriages end either in death or divorce. I hope your ends in death. I know that sounds morbid. I hope you guys last forever after. But prenup. I can't say it enough times, but prenup Taylor."

A comment on the viral video read, "She’s a very smart business woman. There’s no way she doesn’t have a prenup (sic)." Another social media user said, "Prenup should be the name of her new album (sic)."