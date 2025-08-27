Updated 27 August 2025 at 18:20 IST
'America's Divorce Lawyer' Warns Billionaire Taylor Swift Before Marrying Travis Kelce: Prenup, Taylor...
Taylor Swift is among Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities and also the richest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Travis Kelce's modest net worth is $70 million.
The internet has gone berserk after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with some joyous photos on social media. Snaps of the singer-songwriter flaunting her special wedding band went viral and got nearly 29 million likes on Instagram within a few hours of the them getting posted.
Many memes and reactions to the couple's engagemnt also went viral. James J Sexton, who describes himself as 'America's Divorce Lawyer', suggested that Swift gets a prenup before getting married to Travis. Swift is among Hollywood’s wealthiest celebrities and also the richest female musician in the world, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, a Forbes report estimates. She officially entered the billionaire club in October 2023 after the major success of her Eras Tour. Travis has a comparatively modest net worth of $70 million. Many took digs at Sexton for "jinxing" Swift's relationship with Kelce.
Sexton posted a video online, saying, "Long time fan. Little in the closet about it okay. but a lot of us are. Congratulations on the engagement with Travis. Excited. Prenup. You have had a lot of break ups in the past. All marriages end either in death or divorce. I hope your ends in death. I know that sounds morbid. I hope you guys last forever after. But prenup. I can't say it enough times, but prenup Taylor."
A comment on the viral video read, "She’s a very smart business woman. There’s no way she doesn’t have a prenup (sic)." Another social media user said, "Prenup should be the name of her new album (sic)."
While its uncertain when the pair got engaged, reports suggest that while Swift and Kelce might have made things public now, they exchanged rings sometime early this month. Swift is also gearing up to release her new album, Life Of A Showgirl, hitting the shelves on October 3.
