Billionaire Mantena’s Wedding Celebrations Begin With Grand Welcome Dinner Emcee By Bagheera Actress Amyra Dastur, Featuring Global DJ Tiësto’s Electrifying Performance | Watch

After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ wedding last year, another high-profile nuptial is taking the internet by storm. Indian and international celebrities are travelling to Udaipur for the three-day wedding festivities reportedly of US-based businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju. The events will begin on November 21 and conclude with the wedding on November 23. Some of the famous personalities, like Justin Bieber, Donald Trump Jr., and Jennifer Lopez, are expected to attend the festivities in Rajasthan. From Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and many others are also likely to attend.

Before the main event, day 1 began with a welcome dinner in Udaipur on November 20. The pre-wedding night was emceed by Bagheera actress Amyra Dastur. During the celebrations, Global DJ Tiësto took the stage and performed an electrifying live set.

The videos of his mini show are now going viral on social media. DJ Shaan also performed live. Another popular paparazzi video offers a sweeping look at the lavish Udaipur venue, highlighting a stunning blend of luxurious décor, warm lights and grand Rajasthani architecture.

Folk musicians, traditional dancers, women performing graceful Rajasthani dance forms and vibrant cultural elements bring the entire setting to life.

Advertisement

Guests can be seen enjoying an impressive selection of gourmet dishes, including elaborate multi-cuisine stalls and live pasta counters, all set within a rich, festival-style backdrop.

Who is the American billionaire getting his son married in Udaipur?

While unconfirmed, several reports have claimed that it is pharma king Raju Mantena's daughter Netra and her partner Vamsi Gadiraju who are getting married in Udaipur. Some reports claim that the high-profile wedding will take place on November 21 and 22. The main ceremony will be held at the historic Jag Mandir Palace on Lake Pichola, while the other functions will take place at Manek Chowk in the City Palace.

Advertisement