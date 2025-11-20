Varanasi: Leaked Plot Of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli's Film Reveals Time Travel And Superhero Elements

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli and his team unveiled the concept teaser and the first look of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra from the upcoming magnum opus. While some elements of the movie have been teased in the clip, the plot details have been closely kept under the wraps. However, an alleged synopsis of the much-awaited action adventure saga has gone viral on the internet and has further piqued fan interest.

The leaked plot summary teases time travel and superhero elements in the movie. It also hints at a doomsday like scenario from which a "saviour" will rise and help rebuild the world. The leaked summary of Varanasi reads, “When an asteroid hits the city of Varanasi in India, what are the events that it leads to? Is the world about to be doomed? Does it need a saviour who has to traverse across the continents and timelines to influence the most crucial moment in the history of Earth?”

However, whether this is the official plot of Varanasi or not remains to be confirmed by the makers. While it was expected that Rajamouli and team would release the movie in next year, it has been revealed that it will hit the big screens in 2027. Many are also speculating that like Baahubali, Rajamouli may split Varanasi into two parts. It also stars Priyanka and Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain Kumbha.

Varanasi will also be released in IMAX | Image: X

Varanasi is said to be the most expensive movie from Rajamouli, surpassing the budget of Baahubali franchise and RRR by a big margin. According to Bollywood Hungama, the team has set aside over ₹1300 crore for the making and post-production. An additional ₹200 crore will be put into marketing and promotions, taking the total investment in the mega budget project to over ₹1500 crore.