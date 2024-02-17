Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:55 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Posts AI Version Of Himself To Celebrate 55 Years In 'Wondrous' Hindi Cinema
Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to share a few AI-generated photos of himself as he completes 55 years in the Hindi film industry today.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan has completed 55 years in cinema. The actor who is known to be on top of trends, celebrated the day in a unique way. The megastar shared photos of himself as imagined by AI on the occasion.
Amitabh Bachchan shares AI-generated photos
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the cinema industry. The renowned actor has mesmerised audiences with his cinematic style and captivating aura ever since making his stage debut in 1969. On Saturday, Amitabh took to X and wrote, "T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation .. a presentation by Ef B .. self-made."
Big B dropped AI-generated photos of himself that showcased a camera lens as his eye and film reels sprouted from his head. The first picture has a camera lens in place of his spectacle lens. The second photo has a colourful camera reel like streamers with faces and eyes made on it. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan made his cinematic debut in 1969, as a voice narrator for Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome (1969).
About Amitabh Bachchan’s illustrious career in cinema
His debut acting job was as one of seven protagonists in the 1969 film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and starring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu, and Jalal Agha. Amitabh gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with his roles in a series of successful Bollywood films, many of which are now considered classics. Some of his most notable films include Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, and Shahenshah.
His deep baritone voice and commanding screen presence contributed to his unique appeal. Bachchan has received numerous awards for his contributions to Indian cinema, including the National Film Award for Best Actor and several Filmfare Awards. Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty.
(With inputs from agencies)
Published February 17th, 2024 at 17:55 IST
