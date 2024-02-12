Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated films. The fact that cast members include some of the biggest names from film industries across India is has generated immense excitement around the film based on Indian mythological epic. Meanwhile, there are rumours surrounding Amitabh Bachchan coming onboard the project in pivotal role.

After Rakul Preet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan comes onboard Ramayan?

After reports of Rakul Preet Singh coming onboard Ramayan as Shurpanakha surfaced, it has come to light that the makers are keen on casting Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Dasharatha, the king of Ayodhya. The movie will see Ranbir Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram. If Big B does come onboard the project, Ramayan will see him essay the role of Ranbir's father.

Earlier, the two had worked in Brahmastra (2022), directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the fantasy action film, Big B essays the role of Ranbir's guru. If talks with Ramayan team materialise, it will mark the second collaboration between Big B and the Animal star.

Advertisement

Meet the rumoured cast of Ramayan

In Ramayan, Yash will play the role of demon king Raavan. Reportedly, while his screen time in part 1 of the Ramayan trilogy will be limited, part 2 will see him take the centerstage. Additionally, Sai Pallvi will play the role of Goddess Sita. A few days back it was reported that Sai Pallavi has dropped out of the project due to continuous delays and Janhvi Kapoor has replaced her.

Advertisement

Sunny Deol is reportedly playing the role of Lord Hanuman and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play Vibhishana. Lara Dutta is rumoured to playing Kaikeyi.



