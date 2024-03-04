Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash: How Ambanis Put The Spotlight On Indian Culture

The grand pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has put different shades of Indian culture on the global map. Here's a run-through.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambani bash
Ambani bash | Image:X
The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were organised from March 1 to 3 at Jamnagar’s Reliance Greens Township. The mega affair caught global attention and showcased the richness of Indian culture in the global eye. Here's a glimpse into the highlights of the grand affair. 

Anna Seva

Kicking off the festivities with a noble gesture, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and members of the Ambani family initiated the proceedings with Anna Seva at Jogwad village near Reliance Township. Serving traditional Gujarati cuisine to villagers, the event aimed to feed around 51 thousand residents over the following days and foster the emotions of ‘giving’ derived from Indian values.

 

 

Nita Ambani's traditional clothing

Nita who is the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation graced the occasion wearing a splendid Handloom Kanchipuram saree. Her attire symbolised a tribute to Indian craftsmanship and showcased support for local artisans and the 'Swadeshi' movement which the philanthropist often advocates.

A decor embracing the Indian grandeur

Day two of the celebrations was named Mela Rouge and witnessed an ambience crafted by renowned designers Manish Malhotra and Omung Kumar. Intricate wall designs, floral arrangements, elaborate chandeliers, and grand entrance gates adorned the venue and beautifully personified opulence and charm. Malhotra himself shared snapshots of the same which looked no less than a display of big fan Indian festivals.

Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti

In a tribute to tradition and spirituality, Nita Ambani delivered a rendition of the Vishwambhari Stuti which is a sacred hymn in the honour of Maa Ambe, the epitome of strength and power. Having cherished this hymn since her childhood Navratri celebrations, Nita's viral performance was filled with grace and admiration as she sought blessings for the upcoming union of Anant and Radhika.

 

 

Hastakshar Ceremony

On the last day of the three-day-long festivities, a special event was dedicated to honouring Indian traditions, with guests wearing traditional attire as a mark of respect and reverence towards cultural heritage. Global guests including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates were also seen embracing Indian attire. The event started with Maha Aarti filled with chants of several religious shlokas and mantras. 

This is not the first time that the Ambani family has contributed to promoting Indian culture. Where Nita often appears in the public eye in handcrafted outfits, Mukesh Ambani has contributed largely to developing several projects known for redefining the cultural heritage of India.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

