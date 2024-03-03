Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:12 IST
Radhika Merchant Walks Down The Aisle At 'Hastakshar' Ceremony, Anant Ambani Waits Patiently | WATCH
Groom-to-be Anant Ambani made a grand entry at the concluding day of his pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant. A video of his entry is going viral.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Radhika Merchant | Image:Varinder Chawla
Groom-to-be Anant Ambani made a grand entry at the concluding day of his pre-wedding festivities. Anant donned a white-coloured sherwani for the final event with the theme - Hastakshar. The bride-to-be - Radhika Merchant on the other hand looked mesmerising in a pastel-coloured lehenga.
A video of her walking down the aisle is going viral on social media.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:12 IST
