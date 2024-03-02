Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Day 2 'Walk On The Wildside' Begins With Sufi Afternoon

The second day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant began with a sufi afternoon. Playback singers Harsdheep Kaur and Javed Ali performed live at the bash.

Harshdeep Kaur
Harshdeep Kaur | Image:Viral Bhayani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on March 1. The first day of the bash commenced with a cocktail night. On the second day, the couple will host two events. The first event of the day is a ‘walk on the wild side’ which began with a soulful sufi afternoon.

Sufi afternoon kickstarts Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities day 2 

The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani began with a sufi afternoon. An inside video from the festivities shows guests enjoying a Sufi afternoon. The theme of the first event of the day is “A walk on the Wildside”. 

 

 

Popular background singers from the movie Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur performed live at the event. For the unversed Harshdeep Kaur is best known for lending her voice to popular songs like Dilbaro, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Zaalima and others. Javed Ali has also lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs.  

What entails on day 2 of the three-day Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash? 

After a smashing first day of the bash, the couple will host two events today - A Walk On The Wildside and Mela Rogue. This comes after the cocktail night which had Rihanna perform for the first time in India. On day 2, the first half of the day will see the guests experiencing in person how the family helps wildlife, through their new environmentally aligned Vantara project. 

 

 

The second day of the festivities would feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' themed event. They're asked to wear "jungle fever" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals. The event will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The fun theme is perfect for a day event, where the guests can wear colourful, vibrant outfits to reflect the sentiment of being close to nature. Floral, leaf-patterned outfits will rule the day.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:06 IST

