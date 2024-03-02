Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:37 IST
Rihanna's Zingaat Moment With Janhvi Kapoor At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Bash
Pop star Rihanna and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor grooved to the latter's popular track Zingaat from Dhadak at an event in Jamnagar. Watch the viral video.
Captioning the post, the Bawaal actress wrote, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye (sic).”
