Published 19:58 IST, July 11th 2024
Anant-Radhika Wedding: All You Need To Know About The Theme, Venue, Guest List Of 3-Day Event
Wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah and will conclude on July 15 with a reception ceremony.
- Entertainment
- 5 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
19:58 IST, July 11th 2024