The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash concluded with an electrifying performance by pop singer Diljit Dosanjh. The couple hosted a Mela rogue-themed sangeet night for the guests as a part of their 3-day bash. Photos and videos of Diljit performing on stage are now going viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh sets the mood for Anant Radhika's mela-themed sangeet

On March 2, the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Diljit Dosanjh performed live. A day after Rihanna’s maiden performance in India, the Punjabi singer-actor took on the stage to enthral the guests. Diljit’s performance was met with applause and loud cheers by the audience.

Videos from inside the video show Bollywood celebrities and A-listers from all walks of life enjoying the electrifying performance. The singer performed on his iconic songs - Lover, Lalkaara and Whatever among others.

Rihanna headlines the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding festivities on day 1

On the first day of the pre-wedding festivities, the couple was headlined by pop singer Rihanna. The singer flew from the United States for her maiden performance in India. Keeping up with the theme of the night, she donned a green-coloured slit gown for the cocktail night. Several videos and photos of Rihanna began doing rounds on social media.

On her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown performed a medley of her hits including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose. Interestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media. Ahead of her performance, the Diamonds star she said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion and wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together.