Ananya Panday's Jiju Ivor McCray Turns Paparazzo For Wife Alanna, Fans Call Him 'Green Forest' | Watch

Vivienne Westwood made a smashing entrance into India's luxury fashion scene with a star-studded show at Mumbai's Gateway of India. Many of Bollywood's elite flocked to the ramp show on April 1, making it who’s who fiesta. Among many viral moments, one courtesy of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray getting red hearts the most. In the event, Ivor stole the spotlight by turning personal photographer for his ladylove as fans have now officially labelled him a "green forest".

Alanna Pandey’s husband Ivor McCray clicks wifely at Vivienne Westwood's event

Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, got hitched to her longtime boyfriend, Ivor McCray, in 2023. In February 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child and welcomed a baby boy in July. The couple has become a fan favourite for their adorable public moments.

And last night was no exception. In a video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, Ivor McCray was seen enthusiastically taking pictures of his wife, basically turning into full paparazzi mode as they walked the red carpet at the Spring/Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood event. He bent on his knees and blended with paparazzi to capture moments of his better half before they continued walking together.

The cute video quickly went viral, and fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the bubbly couple. One user commented, “Such a couple goal.” Another wrote, “Ivor is not just a green flag but a whole green forest.” Someone else added, “Oh my my, they are so cute.”

Mira Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: Celebs shines at Vivienne Westwood debut fashion show in India

The gala showcased a selection of Spring/Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood outfits, along with curated archival pieces. Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Merchant, Mira Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani, and Huma Qureshi were among the scarlet attendees.